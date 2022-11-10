Search

10 Nov 2022

William Saliba wants World Cup win to emulate Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit

William Saliba wants World Cup win to emulate Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

William Saliba is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit by becoming the latest Arsenal player to win the World Cup with France.

The 21-year-old was called up as part of France’s 25-man squad which will travel to Qatar next week looking to retain the trophy they lifted for a second time in 2018.

Saliba revealed he discovered he had been called up for the finals just moments before the warm-up ahead of Arsenal’s 3-1 Carabao Cup third-round defeat to Brighton on Wednesday night.

He already has seven senior caps, making his debut earlier this year while on loan at Marseille and continuing to impress having finally broken into the Arsenal side at the start of the season.

It was France’s first World Cup win in 1998 which saw Petit score and Vieira run the midfield as the hosts beat Brazil in the final.

Saliba’s earliest World Cup memories come some eight years later but he is still keen to become the next Arsenal player to bring home a winners’ medal.

Asked about that history, Saliba replied: “Yes, of course, I want to be the next Frenchmen to do that, like Petit or Vieira. We will see.

“You know in France we have a lot of good defenders so that is why I am so happy. If I am in the squad it’s because I had a good start to the season with Arsenal. I am so happy and grateful to be in this squad.”

Saliba was the only player to retain his place from the weekend Premier League win at Chelsea as manager Mikel Arteta rotated heavily against Brighton.

Eddie Nketiah’s opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by a Danny Welbeck penalty before Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey completed the comeback.

“Some people told me just one hour before, but I waited for the coach (Didier Deschamps). So when the coach told the media I was so happy. It was just before the game. I was so happy,” he added.

“When he (Deschamps) spoke on the TV we were in the warm-up. So when I came back I watched it a little bit on my phone and I saw my name. I was so happy.

“It is amazing. I don’t think I can imagine what is the World Cup now, but I will imagine it later.”

Saliba played an hour as Arsenal lost for just the third time this season in all competitions.

Brighton showed as many as eight alterations of their own from their win at Wolves as manager Roberto De Zerbi handed a number of young players the opportunity to impress.

“It’s great playing under him,” said 20-year-old forward Jeremy Sarmiento.

“He’s giving opportunities to the younger guys and at the same time he is very demanding.

“It’s clear what he wants us to do on the pitch, but he gives the young guys the confidence to keep pushing for a place in the starting XI in the Premier League.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media