10 Nov 2022

Russell Martin admits Swans made mistakes managing Joe Allen’s fitness

Russell Martin admits Swans made mistakes managing Joe Allen's fitness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:35 PM

Swansea boss Russell Martin has criticised his own club for what he believes were “mistakes” made and “missed red flags” following the injury of World Cup-bound midfielder Joe Allen.

Allen, 32, played at both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 for Wales and was on Wednesday named in Robert Page’s 26-man squad for Qatar despite having not played since injuring his hamstring on September 17.

What transpired next has left Martin feeling furious for his player, who is now facing a race to be fit enough for his country’s first World Cup matches in 64 years.

“I’ve been so angry about it for Joe,” Martin told the BBC.

“The injury couldn’t have been avoided. The length of his injury, there’s been mistakes, definitely.

“With any of these things you have to seek external expertise and yeah there were a few mistakes along the way.

“Joe’s desperation to try and get fit for Swansea first and foremost and not worry about the World Cup meant that we missed a few red flags early on.

“It meant he tried to come back and got reinjured. So there’s loads we can do better as a club. In the first instance there were mistakes externally which shouldn’t have happened. So collectively, I can’t sit here and lie to you, it wasn’t good enough.

“I’m pretty sure in a situation like that again, it won’t pan out in the same way. There needs to be learning from everyone and hopefully that will be the case.”

Wales play their first Group B match against USA on Monday November 21.

