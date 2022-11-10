Search

10 Nov 2022

Rochdale hoping for Liam Kelly’s return for home game against Mansfield

Rochdale will be hoping Liam Kelly returns for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield.

Dale boss Jim Bentley was forced to change his side’s shape against Salford in midweek with midfielder Kelly sidelined, having gone off 40 minutes into the FA Cup defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Goalkeeper Cieran Slicker and forwards Scott Quigley and Tahvon Campbell remain out.

Forward Ian Henderson is expected to start again after becoming Dale’s all-time leading goalscorer in the 1-0 win over his former club on Tuesday night.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough will be without Riley Harbottle and Stephen McLaughlin for a few weeks.

On-loan defender Harbottle had to be replaced in the 59th minute of the midweek defeat to Bradford due to a thigh issue.

McLaughlin missed that loss to the Bantams with an ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Stephen Quinn was a second-half substitute due to a knock.

Striker Rhys Oates is close to a return from a pectoral injury.

