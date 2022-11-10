Lewis Young could shuffle Crawley pack before Barrow showdown

Crawley interim boss Lewis Young is expected to reshuffle his starting line-up again for the home game against Barrow.

Young made eight changes for Wednesday night’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Burnley, who went through with two late goals after being given a scare by the Sky Bet League Two side.

The likes of goalscorer Dom Telford and defender Joel Lynch staked their claims for a return to league action, the latter recently recovering from a month-long injury absence.

It remains to be seen whether YouTube stars the Brown brothers – Tobi, Manny and Jed – will be included in Young’s squad after recently linking up with the club.

Barrow will be without injured pair Robbie Gotts and Sam McClelland.

Midfielder Gotts will be out for up to four weeks due to a thigh strain and Chelsea Under-21s loanee McClelland has returned to Stamford Bridge for treatment on an unspecified injury.

Forward Ben Whitfield could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench for Saturday’s home FA Cup defeat to Mansfield to rest a sore shoulder.

Striker Richie Bennett made his first appearance of the season off the bench against Mansfield after long-term injury and is hoping to retain his place in the squad.