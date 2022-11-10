Search

10 Nov 2022

MK Dons likely to have fully fit squad for visit of Derby

10 Nov 2022 4:31 PM

MK Dons are likely to have a fully fit squad for the visit of Derby in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Defender Tennai Watson is also thought to be closing in on full-fitness following a hamstring injury, although two games in a week could be too much.

Watson played the first half of his side’s 2-0 win over Morecambe on Tuesday, but came off at half-time, and is getting closer to being able to play 90 minutes.

Manager Liam Manning will be hoping his side can build on their recent Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins and carry their form into the league, where they currently sit in the relegation zone.

Jason Knight could be pushing for a starting place in Derby’s line-up.

Knight returned to the bench for his side’s penalty shootout Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, but was not fit enough following an ankle injury to be named in the starting XI.

Tom Barkhuizen is also thought to be nearing a return, and started training on the grass last week after a hamstring injury.

However, Curtis Davies and James Chester are set to remain on the sidelines.

