Charlie Colkett in contention for Crewe’s clash with Colchester

Crewe midfielder Charlie Colkett is hoping to return to league action in his side’s home game against Colchester.

Summer signing Colkett sustained a serious hamstring injury in his second appearance for the club in August and stepped off the bench in last week’s home FA Cup win against Leyton Orient.

Forward Chris Long is closing in on his return having suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury initially sustained in September, while Zac Williams, Rod McDonald (groin) and Callum Ainley (shoulder) are still out.

Interim boss Lee Bell will take charge of his first league game after Alex Morris reverted to first-team assistant manager at his own request last week for compassionate reasons.

Colchester could be boosted by the return of several key players, but on-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is still out.

Longstaff, who has made only one league appearance for the U’s, has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielder Emyr Huws returned to action for the under-21s in midweek after more than three months out with an ankle injury, but Saturday could come too soon.

Skipper Tommy Smith (foot) returned to the bench in last week’s FA Cup defeat at Newport, while Cole Skuse and Kwesi Appiah (hamstring) are edging back to full fitness after long-term injury.