Search

10 Nov 2022

Luke Donald a shot off lead in Nedbank Golf Challenge

Luke Donald a shot off lead in Nedbank Golf Challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 5:00 PM

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald showed some of his prospective team members how it should be done with a superb 65 in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The former world number one, who is currently ranked 565th, carded seven birdies – including three in the last four holes – at Sun City to lie just a shot behind leader Ryan Fox.

Fox, who can overhaul Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings ahead of next week’s season-ending event in Dubai with a third win of the season, made an eagle and five birdies in a back nine of 29 in his 64.

“(It’s) a little bit unexpected to be honest, I wasn’t showing much form coming into this week,” said Donald, whose last top-10 finish worldwide came more than three years ago.

“I kept it in play well off the tee and my iron play was really good. I think I hit 15 greens today and around this course that is very pleasing.

“This isn’t an easy course, you can’t fake it around here. You have to stand up on certain tee shots with trouble on both sides. It plays with your mind a little bit, so to shoot a good score like that is always nice and good for your confidence.”

Fox was level par after eight holes before making four birdies in the next five, an eagle from four feet on the 601-yard 14th and further birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better start,” Fox said. “I figure if you can get to double digits under par around here for the most part you’re going to be pretty close (to winning) come Sunday.

“To be most of the way there after the first round is pretty nice. I had a lot of good numbers, managed to get the yardages right and I putted really nicely.

“It still feels a bit strange to be honest. This golf course has kicked my ass several times, so maybe it was nice today and will bite me tomorrow.

“I played okay on the front and from 11 on I didn’t miss a shot. When you’re in that state you just need to get out of your own way and hit shots. I’ve done that well this year, but did it really well today.”

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi lies three shots off the lead on five under, with Richard Bland, Fabrizio Zanotti and Min Woo Lee another stroke back.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, who has not won since his 2019 triumph – the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 – carded an opening 70.

Fleetwood, who was reported to be suffering from heatstroke following Wednesday’s pro-am, recovered from a double bogey on the eighth with four birdies to finish two under.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media