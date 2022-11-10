Baily Cargill a doubt for Forest Green’s clash with Wycombe

Forest Green have a doubt over defender Baily Cargill for their League One clash with Wycombe.

Cargill is struggling with a sore ankle and is rated as touch and go, while the match may come too soon for Ben Stevenson, who has missed the last two games.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Udoka Godwin-Malife are both making good progress in their recoveries but face another three or four weeks on the sidelines.

David Davis, Reece Brown and Matty Stevens are other absentees.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is hoping to be able to welcome back some of his injured players.

Midfielders Josh Scowen and Dominic Gape have both been missing in recent weeks while defender Ryan Tafazolli made his first appearance since September in the FA Cup defeat by Walsall last weekend.

The likes of Joe Jacobson, Nick Freeman and Anis Mehmeti, who were all left out of the starting line-up against the Saddlers, should return.

Curtis Thompson is making progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has kept him out since February but is not yet ready for a return.