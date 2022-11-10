Morecambe set to be without Max Melbourne and Jake Taylor again for Pompey visit

Morecambe are expected to be without Max Melbourne and Jake Taylor again for the visit of Portsmouth.

Defender Melbourne has been absent since August while midfielder Taylor has not featured since the start of October, although the duo are nearing a return to full fitness and could be available soon.

However, Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus remain on the long-term injury list.

Morecambe will be looking for a positive response to back-to-back cup exits at the hands of MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will have Joe Morrell available for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

However, the midfielder is set to miss several Pompey matches after that having been named in Wales’ World Cup squad.

On-loan duo Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett could come back into the reckoning after being denied permission to play in last weekend’s FA Cup win at Hereford by their parent clubs.

Joe Rafferty (stomach), Jayden Reid (knee) and Louis Thompson (leg) are long-term absentees.