Kyle Joseph set to miss Oxford home clash with Port Vale

Oxford are expected to be without Kyle Joseph for the visit of Port Vale in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Swansea loanee was carried off on a stretcher during his side’s draw at Shrewsbury on Wednesday and is not likely to feature at the weekend.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said Djavan Anderson also sustained a hand injury during the match but was able to play on, so is likely to be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth all continue their recovery from injury.

Port Vale could continue to be without James Wilson for the trip to Oxford.

Wilson went off injured at Wycombe on November 1 and did not feature during his side’s 3-2 FA Cup first-round defeat to Exeter at the weekend.

Will Forrester and Ben Garrity have also missed games through injury and it remains to be seen whether they have recovered in time for the League One clash.

Darrell Clarke made seven changes for the FA Cup clash but could revert to a more familiar line-up against Oxford.