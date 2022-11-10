Thomas has Stolen Silver on course for big Cheltenham engagement

Sam Thomas has a host of chances at Cheltenham this weekend, as his yard looks to continue winning ways after last week’s helicopter crash in Wales.

Cheltenham Festival-winning owner Dai Walters and Welsh Grand National-winning trainer Thomas were among five people involved in the accident on November 1.

The former suffered more serious injuries than the other passengers when the crash occurred in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin, Denbighshire.

A really nice performance! 👌 Our Power wins the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase 🏆#ITVRacing | @Ascot | @charliedeutsch2 pic.twitter.com/DKOeHs5u7E — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 29, 2022

Thomas, who trains at The Hollies Stables near Cardiff in South Wales, which Walters owns, was reluctant to talk about the incident as he prepares for a big weekend which will see him saddle four horses at the three-day Paddy Power Gold Cup meeting, which starts on Friday.

Regarding the form of his string, he said: “They have been running out of their skins, so we are delighted. They are obviously happy and healthy and long may that continue.”

Thomas, 38, who had a successful career as a jockey, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard Denman in 2008 and the Betfair Chase on Kauto Star in 2007, has made a fine transition to the training ranks.

Iwilldoit gave the yard a big boost when landing the Welsh National at Chepstow and Thomas has his string in great heart as the jumps season cranks into top gear, with Our Power taking the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot and Good Risk At All – who won a valuable handicap hurdle at the same track in February – making a successful return to action at Carlisle.

The Walters-owned, Thomas-trained Al Dancer gave connections a timely fillip when taking victory in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Thomas said: “Our Power is still on course for the Coral Gold Cup (Newbury, November 26) – it is all systems go for that race. He has come out of the race well and we were really impressed with that run.

“He was a bit big before the race and I was pleasantly surprised when he won.

“Good Risk At All won at Carlisle and we were very happy with him. He loves soft ground and he is going to stay three miles, so we were very happy to get the ball rolling with him first time out.

“He has progressed from last season and we are looking forward to getting him out again the following weekend.”

Thomas heads to Cheltenham with Stolen Silver among the favourites for the feature race of the meeting, the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

“We have got four runners – one Friday, one Saturday and two on Sunday,” said Thomas.

“Stolen Silver is in the Paddy Power. Off a mark of 150, it is going to be tough for him, but he won a Grade Two there last time out, so we are very hopeful of a nice run, but carrying top-weight is another thing. We are looking forward to running him.”

Deere Mark runs in the Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle on Sunday, having finished runner-up over the same course and distance on his seasonal bow.

“We are very happy with Deere Mark,” added Thomas. “He has definitely come on for the run. It is going to be a tough race, but he is gaining valuable experience along the way.”