Cambridge could be without Liam O’Neil again due to ankle injury

Cambridge could again have to do without midfielder Liam O’Neil for the Sky Bet League One match against Bolton.
O’Neil has been sidelined by an ankle problem which saw him miss the FA Cup first-round tie against Curzon Ashton.
Defender George Williams (shoulder) is another who continues to be assessed after also missing out last weekend.
Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie is managing a hamstring issue, while midfielder Adam May (ACL) and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov also continue their own recovery.
Bolton will be without wing-back Declan John for the trip to the Abbey Stadium because of illness.
Midfielder MJ Williams serves a one-match ban after picking up a fifth yellow card in the last league game against Oxford.
Defender Will Aimson and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove remain out with hamstring problems.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt reported no other fresh injury concerns following the FA Cup tie against Barnsley last weekend.
The FAI Cup final takes place on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium and (inset) Caitlin Crampsie will be a mascot for Derry City
Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, who was killed in a road traffic accident in Letterkenny on Wednesday night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.