Real Madrid close gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona after victory over Cadiz

Real Madrid closed in on LaLiga leaders Barcelona after they held on to beat Cadiz 2-1.

Eder Militao put Madrid ahead in the first half before Toni Kroos doubled their lead, Cadiz tried to spark a comeback when Lucas Perez pulled one back in the 81st minute but Real were able to see the game out.

Valencia earned their first win in six games and move up into 10th after beating 10-man Real Betis 3-0.

With the scores level at the break, Betis were reduced to 10 when Edgar Gonzalez was shown a second yellow, and Valencia capitalised on their extra player when Andre Almeida scored a free-kick just two minutes later.

Hugo Guillamon scored from the spot to score their second before Justin Kluivert wrapped up three points with a late goal in stoppage time.

Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo shared the spoils after their game finished goalless.

Juventus made it five consecutive league wins in a row with a narrow victory against Hellas Verona, who drop to the bottom of Serie A.

Juve move up to fourth in a tight game against the relegation strugglers, but Moise Kean struck in the second half with an effort that took a deflection and looped over goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

However, their victory was soured slightly when Alex Sandro was dismissed one minute into stoppage time.

Luka Romero scored the only goal of the game as Lazio made it back-to-back wins after edging a 1-0 win against Monza.

The 17-year-old made no mistake tucking home a rebound after goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio made a save, and Lazio stay third in the table behind Napoli and AC Milan.