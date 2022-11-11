Two finals and three semis: Who plays when on a manic weekend for British sport

A big weekend lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages while Great Britain chase tennis history in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is happening this weekend and how the events can be watched.

Cricket



Men’s T20 World Cup final: England v Pakistan

Sunday, November 13, 8am

England secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup final with a spectacular 10-wicket victory over India in Adelaide. Alex Hales led the way with an undefeated 86, and England now meet Pakistan in Sunday’s Melbourne final. England won the competition in 2010 and were runners-up in 2016.

How to watch: Live on Sky Sports and Channel 4.

Rugby League



Men’s World Cup semi-final: England v Samoa

Saturday, November 12, 2.30pm

Aiming to make a second successive World Cup final, England play Samoa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday – a team they thumped 60-6 in their group stage opener, with Australia and New Zealand contesting the other last-four encounter. The final is at Old Trafford on November 19.

How to watch: Live on BBC One.



Wheelchair World Cup semi-final: England v Wales

Sunday, November 13, 2.30pm

England are also through to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tournament, where they will face Wales in Sheffield. England topped their group with three wins from three, while Wales finished second in their pool behind reigning champions France. The winners will go through to next Friday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BBC Two.

Rugby Union

Women’s Rugby World Cup final: England v New Zealand

Saturday, November 12, 6.30am

England face host nation New Zealand in an eagerly-awaited final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday. New Zealand are the defending champions, but England are ranked number one in the world and have won 30 successive games. England are seeking to win the competition for a third time.

How to watch: Live on ITV.

Tennis

A victory for the ages 👏 👏 👏 Great Britain are into the semi-finals! 🇬🇧#BJKCupFinals | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/lqE8AmwopS — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 10, 2022

Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals: England v Australia

Saturday, November 12, 10am

Great Britain pulled off a remarkable 3-0 victory over Spain in Glasgow to reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 41 years. The 12-team tournament continues on Saturday with the semi-finals, where Anne Keothavong’s team will face Australia. Great Britain have never won the competition but are one win away from contesting Sunday’s final.

How to watch: Live on BT Sport, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website