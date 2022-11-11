Search

11 Nov 2022

Mick Harford to take charge of managerless Luton for visit of Rotherham

Luton begin life after Nathan Jones against Rotherham in the final game before the Championship interval.

Jones ended his second spell at Kenilworth Road earlier this week to join Southampton and took assistant-manager Chris Cohen and coach Alan Sheehan with him, with Mick Harford, who used to manage the Millers, placed in temporary charge.

Harford will have to galvanise the group who had a close bond with Jones after guiding them to the play-offs last season.

Harford could be without Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke, Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury and Cauley Woodrow.

Rotherham could have Conor Washington available for the trip down the M1.

Washington missed Tuesday night’s win at Sheffield United with a knee injury but scans have shown it not to be too bad, so he could play a part from the bench.

Grant Hall and Georgie Kelly (both hamstring) will miss out but boss Matt Taylor expects them to be ready for the season resumption on December 10.

Shane Ferguson, Tolaji Bola and Jamie McCart are the other injured players and are unavailable at Kenilworth Road.

