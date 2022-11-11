Exeter still without Cheick Diabate for visit of Peterborough

Exeter will be without Cheick Diabate for the visit of Peterborough.
Diabate has not yet recovered from the foot injury which kept him out of the FA Cup win at Port Vale last weekend.
But fellow defender Jonathan Grounds will be added to the squad after overcoming a calf injury.
Sam Stubbs remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Peterborough will check on the fitness of midfield duo Joe Ward and Kwame Poku.
Ward has been out for three weeks with a knee problem and Poku missed the FA Cup draw against Salford due to an ankle knock.
Benjamin Mensah is close to returning having resumed training after a hamstring injury.
Harvey Cartwright and Oliver Norburn are still on the injured list.
Draft Budget is " very challenging" in the midst of the effects of very high inflation costs and the consequential cost of running the business of the council - chief executive, John G. McLaughlin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.