Marcelino Nunez set to be available for Norwich’s game with Middlesbrough

Midfielder Marcelino Nunez is expected to be available again for Norwich’s Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road.

Chilean Nunez sat out the win at Rotherham with a dead leg, but has been able to resume training.

Full-back Sam Byram remains sidelined by a hamstring tendon issue, but Dimi Giannoulis should be involved again having returned from his rib problem to be an unused substitute last weekend.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele (ankle), forward Adam Idah (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick reported no fresh selection concerns following the 3-0 win at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Striker Duncan Watmore continues to be assessed after he missed the past four matches with a head injury.

Defender Matt Clarke has been out with nerve damage in his back, but is progressing well as he looks to return after the World Cup break.

Midfielder Matt Crooks is pressing for a recall having come off the bench again at Bloomfield Road, where Carrick named an unchanged side for the third successive game.