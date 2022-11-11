Oscar Estupinan still suspended for Hull’s clash with Reading

Liam Rosenior will be without top-scorer Oscar Estupinan as he takes charge of his first home game as Hull manager.

Estupinan will miss the visit of Reading as he serves the second of a three-match ban.

Ryan Longman could get another chance to deputise up front but there could be changes elsewhere if Rosenior opts to freshen things up.

Brandon Fleming, Callum Elder, Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik are among those hoping to break into the XI.

Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley injured his ankle in the first half of his side’s 2-0 defeat at Watford and is set to miss out.

Dean Bouzanis stepped off the bench to replace him against the Hornets and should get the call once again.

Boss Paul Ince could look to make other changes too as he looks to end a four-game winless streak, bringing Andy Carroll, Yakou Meite and Shane Long into contention.

Femi Azeez is close to a comeback after hamstring trouble but Scott Dann and Dejan Tetek are further back on the road to recovery.