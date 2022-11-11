Lloyd Kelly set to miss Bournemouth’s clash with Everton

Lloyd Kelly is set to sit out again as Bournemouth prepare to host Everton.
The Cherries captain picked up an ankle injury at the start of September and has made good progress with his rehab, but caretaker manager Gary O’Neil suggested the Toffees clash is still too soon.
There are no other fresh injury concerns for Bournemouth, and O’Neil confirmed that defender Jordan Zemura is fine after he was treated following a challenge from Anthony Gordon in midweek.
Everton midfielders Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are fit to return to the squad after ankle and thigh problems respectively.
However, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out with a hamstring injury, which means Neal Maupay is set to start up front.
Manager Frank Lampard made 11 changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Bournemouth but will restore his strongest line-up this weekend.
Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Tavernier, Moore, Stephens, Solanke, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Moore, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura, Plain.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Vinagre, Holgate, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, McNeil, Rondon
