Daryl Dike could make return from injury for West Brom against Stoke

Daryl Dike could make his first appearance for West Brom since the opening day against Stoke.

The striker has been out since suffering a thigh injury in training with his only appearance coming against Middlesbrough in August but he is back in training.

Karlan Grant is making progress from the ankle injury he suffered against Blackpool but the game is likely to come too soon.

Semi Ajayi has been out since August with an ankle injury and is close to a return but is not yet fit.

Stoke remain without Sam Clucas for the trip to The Hawthorns.

The midfielder is struggling with his back problem and boss Alex Neil does not expect him to return soon.

Jordan Thompson is available having missed the 2-0 win over Luton after his partner had a baby.

Defender Harry Souttar started against the Hatters on Tuesday after being out for a year with a knee injury and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.