Search

11 Nov 2022

Adrian Mariappa fitness worry for Burton ahead of visit of Charlton

Adrian Mariappa fitness worry for Burton ahead of visit of Charlton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 1:35 PM

Burton have doubts over the fitness of defender Adrian Mariappa ahead of Saturday’s clash with Charlton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Jamaica international was brought off during the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup win over Needham Market because of tight glutes and may not be ready to face Athletic.

Midfielder Mustapha Carayol and forward Sam Winnall are also carrying knocks and will be assessed, while captain John Brayford and on-loan defender Corrie Ndaba remain sidelined.

Better news for foot-of-the-table Burton was the return of midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and defender Michael Mancienne (knee) in midweek, with the pair playing an hour in the Birmingham Senior Cup after long spells out.

Charlton boss Ben Garner has a number of absences to contend with including defender Sean Clare, who will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings in the league.

Defender Terell Thomas (hamstring) and midfielder Conor McGrandles (ankle) are also out with injuries sustained in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Coalville Town.

The pair join a crowded treatment room which already contains defensive duo Mandela Egbo (quad) and Eoghan O’Connell (knee), plus forwards Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Miles Leaburn (ankle).

Addicks midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor came off the bench in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Stevenage following a spell out with a hip injury and will be hoping for more minutes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media