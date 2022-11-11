Search

11 Nov 2022

Mike McMeeken says Samoa semi-final will not be a ‘walk in the park’ for England

Mike McMeeken says Samoa semi-final will not be a ‘walk in the park’ for England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 2:50 PM

England second row Mike McMeeken is anticipating a transformed Samoa side when they meet in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final at the Emirates.

The two nations faced off in their tournament opener nearly a month ago, with the Samoans coming in with high expectations but ultimately losing 60-6 to the hosts.

McMeeken insisted that scoreline was now a faint memory for an England team hoping to move one step closer to the trophy after narrowly missing out in 2017’s showpiece with Australia.

“We’ve not looked back at that (Samoa) game and thought it’s going to be a walk in the park,” said McMeeken.

“We know that we’ve got a tough game against them. They’re up for it and we’re up for it. We’ve not really looked back and thought ‘We’ve beat them by how many points?’

“We know we’re in a knockout game against Samoa and it’s going to be a tough game.”

That result has led some to suggest England are heavy favourites to advance to the November 19 final at Old Trafford, but McMeeken, who scored a try against Greece, was adamant that attitude has not permeated his side’s dressing room.

He said: “I don’t know who’s writing them off but it’s certainly not us. We’re not that type of group that will be complacent and write a team off before we even step onto the field. Whoever is writing them off I don’t think has watched them.

“(That game) was maybe four weeks ago, but it feels like seven, eight weeks ago. A lot has happened in a small amount of time, and as you see with the Samoan side they’ve got their bearings and have put some real good performances in.

“They’re rightfully in the position that they are to play against us.”

McMeeken was “disappointed not to be part of England’s playing squad from the quarter-final onwards” back in 2017 and is relishing the opportunity to make an impact where it matters most, and in front of a home crowd at Arsenal, where he came to watch the Gunners play Stoke a decade ago.

Nevertheless, the experience of that last tournament has fuelled him all the way to the Emirates clash and given him the wisdom to guide team-mates playing in their first World Cup.

He said: “Whether I knew at the time or not, I know now that I’ve taken a lot of experience from that and knowledge from players that were in that squad, a few of them are still in now.

“It gave us as a group a lot of hunger to get back there. We were so close last World Cup to getting the win, but this time around it’s on home soil in England. It’s an extra-special feeling.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media