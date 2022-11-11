Tom Lees and David Kasumu boost Huddersfield ahead of Swansea game

Bottom-placed Huddersfield have received a twin boost ahead of their Sky Bet Championship home game with Swansea.
Tom Lees returns after missing three games through Covid-19, while David Kasumu is available again after a one-match ban.
But Etienne Camara has failed to shake off a hip problem in time.
The Terriers’ lengthy injury list still includes Jonathan Hogg, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones, Tino Anjorin, Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama.
Swansea boss Russell Martin has no fresh injury concerns for the trip north.
Wales midfielder Joe Allen will again be absent with a hamstring problem that he hopes will recover in time for the World Cup in Qatar.
Ollie Cooper could be restored to the midfield after dropping to the bench for the 2-2 draw at Birmingham on Wednesday.
Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson hope to be promoted as Martin assesses his forward options.
