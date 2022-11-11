Search

11 Nov 2022

Ireland coach Simon Easterby dismisses Vern Cotter’s ‘training session’ remark

Ireland coach Simon Easterby dismisses Vern Cotter’s ‘training session’ remark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 3:02 PM

Ireland insist they will afford Fiji the same respect as South Africa and Australia following provocative comments from rival coach Vern Cotter.

New Zealander Cotter claimed the Irish will view Saturday’s Test match as a “training session” and will be “barely looking at” their opponents due to being preoccupied by greater challenges against more-illustrious nations.

The Flying Fijians’ visit to Dublin comes seven days after Ireland toppled the Springboks, with the Wallabies due at the Aviva Stadium next weekend.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby dismissed Cotter’s controversial remarks, referencing Fiji’s narrow 23-20 loss in the previous meeting between the countries to support his case.

“You only have to look back to 2017 when there were three points in it, it was 20-all with 73 minutes gone so I take that with a pinch of salt,” he said.

“We’re showing as much respect to this Fijian side as we would to any team. It’s about our performance and how good we can be on the weekend.

“But we’ve certainly invested plenty of time into understanding the threats they’ll pose, the opportunities that might present themselves if we play a certain way.

“We can only look after what we do and believe me we’ve worked hard on making sure that these guys are prepped in the right way, as they would be for any international.”

Ireland, who are without a host of star names due to injury, have made nine personnel changes to the team which began against the world champions.

Uncapped prop Jeremy Loughman comes in at loosehead, while Connacht forward Cian Prendergast and Munster fly-half Jack Crowley could make debuts from the bench.

Ireland’s succession planning in the number 10 position remains a constant talking point, with influential skipper Johnny Sexton due to retire following next year’s World Cup in France.

Although Joey Carbery will begin in the role against Fiji in the absence of the sidelined Sexton, Easterby believes 22-year-old Crowley, who impressed during the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, fully merits an opportunity, despite limited outings at provincial level.

“With Jack, he’s found a way to make us stand up and go, ‘wow, this guy’s got something’,” said Easterby.

“He is hungry for understanding and learning and getting better each day.

“He’s sort of found his way into the group in a slightly different way having had limited game time at 10 for Munster this year but he has a lot of strong attributes and things that we as coaches and his peers have been really impressed with.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media