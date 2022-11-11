Marcus Harness among concerns for Ipswich ahead of Cheltenham visit

Ipswich will check on Marcus Harness ahead of their Sky Bet League One match against Cheltenham at Portman Road.

Midfielder Harness missed the the FA Cup tie against Bracknell on Monday night through illness and is one of a number of players facing a late fitness test.

Forward Gassan Ahadme (foot) and defender Greg Leigh (fractured leg) have been stepping up their recovery ahead of a return to training.

Midfielder Lee Evans remains sidelined by a medial knee ligament injury suffered during October, while forward Sone Aluko (knee) continues his own rehabilitation.

Cheltenham forward Alfie May will miss the trip to Portman Road after a flare up of his ankle problem during the Gloucestershire Senior Cup tie against Yate Town on Tuesday night.

Ben Williams should be available after the defender was taken off with a head injury in the first half of the FA Cup defeat by non-league Alvechurch.

Teenage defender Caleb Taylor, on loan from West Brom, misses out through concussion protocols, while Ryan Jackson is still recovering from a back problem.

On-loan Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry, defender Grant Horton and Will Ferry (ankle) all continue their own recovery.