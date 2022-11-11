Leandro Trossard set to return to Brighton team against Aston Villa

Brighton will revert to a more familiar line-up at home to Aston Villa.
Boss Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal, and Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard are among those set to return to the starting line-up.
De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the Seagulls’ final game before the World Cup break.
Villa will have Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek available again for the trip to the south coast.
The World Cup-bound duo were cup-tied for Thursday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Manchester United but will come back into the reckoning this weekend.
Brazilian Philippe Coutinho remains sidelined by a thigh problem while Diego Carlos (Achilles) continues his own rehabilitation.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Bednarek, Digne, Douglas Luiz, Dendoncker, Buendia, Sanson, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Martinez, Chambers, Augustinsson, Feeney, Young, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey.
Martina Cawley, Community Support Manager for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, Family Carers Ireland and Athena Kelly, Netwatch Donegal Family Carer of the Year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.