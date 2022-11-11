Accrington hope to welcome back Korede Adedoyin

John Coleman hopes to have Korede Adedoyin back in his Accrington squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The forward has been sidelined with injury since September 3 but scored for the under-23s on Wednesday and is nearing a first-team return.

Ryan Astley is a doubt for the match while Michael Nottingham and Josh Woods hope to return before Christmas.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Matt Lowe, Mo Sangare and David Morgan remain on the long-term injury list.

Wednesday will hope to have Fisayo Dele-Bashiru fit and available for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

The 21-year-old had felt something in his Achilles during his side’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat against Southampton, but trained on Friday and is in contention to start.

Wednesday will make late calls regarding Mallik Wilks (knock), Liam Palmer (ear infection) and George Byers (foot), with all three potential doubts.

Dennis Adeniran (knee) and Ben Heneghan (ACL) are still out long-term.