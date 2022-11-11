Search

11 Nov 2022

Wigan dealt huge Jason Kerr blow ahead of clash with fellow strugglers Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 5:35 PM

Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Kerr limped off at Swansea last weekend after conceding the penalty that led to the home side’s late equaliser and he requires surgery after damaging his cruciate ligaments.

Midfielder Tom Naylor (hamstring) missed the midweek trip to Coventry as a precaution, while top scorer Will Keane limped off during the second half of the 2-0 defeat which proved to be Leam Richardson’s last game in charge.

Richardson was sacked on Thursday and assistant Rob Kelly takes charge of the side for the visit of fellow strugglers Blackpool.

Blackpool defender Callum Connolly is available again after suspension.

Connolly missed the midweek defeat by Middlesbrough as he served a one-match ban for collecting five bookings.

James Husband was forced off in the Boro game with a hamstring injury and joins a growing number of players on the sidelines.

Keshi Anderson faces an extended spell out after a scan revealed a grade two hamstring injury, while Jordan Thorniley is unavailable through concussion protocols.

