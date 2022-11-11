Search

11 Nov 2022

Ricci rules Royale Pagaille out of Betfair Chase

11 Nov 2022 5:45 PM

Royale Pagaille will miss his intended reappearance in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Venetia Williams’ eight-year-old has a fine record at the track, winning three times, and he fared best of the rest when second to A Plus Tard in the three-mile Grade One in 2021.

He was one of only six entries for this year’s renewal in a race that now appears set to have a maximum of five runners with Royale Pagaille potentially rerouted to the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 26 if conditions are suitable.

Owner Rich Ricci told Racing TV: “He won’t go (to Haydock), he’s had a small little niggle. The Hennesey is still a possibility and if the ground comes up soft I would love to run him, but we just need to make sure he’s all right and if not, there’s a couple of races at Ascot, but he won’t be in the Betfair.

“He needs soft ground, looking at the last few years he is so much better on soft ground, he’s run great when he gets it.

“Last year in the Gold Cup the third, fourth and fifth were all in virtually the same place, he just needs soft ground.”

