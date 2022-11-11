Search

11 Nov 2022

Boost for Derek McInnes as Danny Armstrong signs new Kilmarnock contract

Boost for Derek McInnes as Danny Armstrong signs new Kilmarnock contract

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 7:35 PM

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has received a much-needed boost after wide player Danny Armstrong signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals this season and his contract had been due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The former Raith Rovers and Ross County player, who came through the youth ranks at Hamilton and Wolves, told the Killie website: “I’ve absolutely loved every minute of being a Kilmarnock player, so signing a new contract is one of the easiest decisions that I’ve had to make in my career.

“Following promotion last season, and with the cup semi-final at Hampden coming up, it’s a really exciting time to be part of the club.

“On a personal note, the past couple of months have definitely been a high point for me and I’m determined to continue repaying the fans and the club for their support.”

McInnes, whose team host Hibernian on Saturday, added: “His performances this season have been terrific, and he is in a really good place at the moment, so the extension has been well-earned.

“The fact that Danny sees Kilmarnock as the right club for the next stage of his development is excellent news for the team, staff and supporters.”

Killie slumped to the bottom of the cinch Premiership on Wednesday after a 4-0 defeat by Dundee United which – after a five-match unbeaten run – made it three defeats on the trot for a third time this season.

McInnes has told his players to brush off defeats and not let the pain linger.

McInnes told the club’s YouTube channel: “We had what I felt was a much-needed meeting on Thursday. We spoke about how we have got to be better to give ourselves a chance in games this season. We all had a good meeting, a few things said and a bit of honesty from everybody.

“What I want is, while we lose games, losing games feels like a death and without over-egging it, it does, it feels horrible, it’s the worst feeling. And that’s no bad thing, it shows the level of competitiveness.

“But by the same token we have to deal with defeats better.  I do feel that after the Livingston game, the manner of how we lost it, having been winning and we lose a game from a penalty and an own goal, I think that was still hanging over us going into Wednesday night’s game.

“We have to show more belief and confidence in our work, and certainly better levels of concentration at the start of games.

“We just need to find a way to win on Saturday. I am fully behind my players. We are not without issues, limited options at the top end and injuries here and there, but we are good enough to beat Hibs, there is no question of that.

“The job is easier with that connection with the fans. The fans have really got to try and help the players. We will get a strong crowd in and hopefully we can bounce back and go into the break feeling a bit better about ourselves.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media