Kyle Walker misses out for Manchester City again

Manchester City are again without right-back Kyle Walker for the visit of Brentford in the Premier League.
The England international is still recovering from groin surgery last month but fellow full-back Joao Cancelo returns from suspension.
Aymeric Laporte was withdrawn against Chelsea on Wednesday as a precaution but the problem is not thought to be serious. Erling Haaland could be fit to start and Kalvin Phillips could again be involved after appearing off the bench in midweek.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains sidelined for Thomas Frank’s team with an ankle injury.
Defenders Pontus Jansson (thigh), Aaron Hickey (ankle) and Charlie Goode (knee) are all sidelined.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Cancelo, Lewis, Laporte, Dias, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Wilson-Esbrand, Gomez, Rodri, Gundogan, Phillips, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney, Janelt, Canos, Cox, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Yarmolyuk, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Trevitt.
Martina Cawley, Community Support Manager for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, Family Carers Ireland and Athena Kelly, Netwatch Donegal Family Carer of the Year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.