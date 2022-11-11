Search

11 Nov 2022

Australia edge out New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Australia edge out New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 11:05 PM

Australia held off a valiant effort from New Zealand to reach the World Cup final courtesy of a thrilling 16-14 victory in Leeds.

The lead changed hands four times in an action-packed semi-final decorated by an enthralling cocktail of brutal hits mixed with skilful tries to satisfy the appetite of the purist.

The Kiwis, urged on the vast majority of the 28,113 crowd at Elland Road, looked the better side for long periods but were eventually edged out by the Kangaroos, who will take on England or Samoa at Old Trafford next Saturday looking for a ninth win in the last 10 World Cups.

Back to the scene of their shock 2005 Four Nations triumph, New Zealand threatened a repeat when they took an early lead through impressive half-back Jahrome Hughes and were 14-10 in front at half-time thanks to a spectacular effort from his half-back partner Dylan Brown.

Mal Meninga’s men were rattled for much of the first half but managed to edge back in front courtesy of Cameron Murray’s 54th-minute try and they had the game management to see out the victory.

New Zealand’s biggest threat came from full-back Joey Manu, who demonstrated his athleticism early on, reaching into the air to palm the ball back from Brown’s high kick for Hughes to score the opening try.

Jordan Rapana kicked the first of his three goals to make it 6-0 but it was level on 16 minutes when pacey winger Josh Addo-Carr raced onto Ben Hunt’s long kick downfield for his 12th try of the tournament, which equalled the record set by his team-mate Valentine Holmes in 2017.

A Rapana penalty nudged his side back in front but the Aussies went ahead for the first time on 29 minutes when centre Jack Wighton skipped past Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and, when not fully held by Manu, had the presence of mind to get the ball out for Holmes to touch down at the corner.

The game was end to end and the lead changed hands for third time in the first half when fast hands released Ronaldo Mulitalo up the left wing and Brown was in support to finish off, Rapana’s third goal giving the Kiwis a 14-10 interval lead.

They thought they had extended their advantage early in the second half when centre Peta Hiku touched down but the try was ruled out for offside from Hughes’ kick and a momentary lapse in concentration by the Kiwis proved crucial as second rower Murray dived through a melee of defenders to score from a tapped penalty.

That knocked the wind out of the Kiwis’ sails and, as the play became scrappy, they were forced to to chase the game.

The crowd were brought to life with a break from the ever-prominent Manu and the excitement reached fever pitch when Hughes’ grubber kick to corner eluded Addo-Carr but Hiku was denied once more when slow-motion replays indicated a foot on the touchline.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media