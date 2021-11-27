Strong winds and cold conditions to continue in Donegal

Met Éireann says there will be scattered showers, still falling as hail, sleet and snow on hills and mountains
Strong winds and cold conditions will continue through Saturday.
Met Éireann says there will be scattered showers, still falling as hail, sleet and snow on hills and mountains.
Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 3 and 5 degrees making it feel especially cold in the strong northerly wind. The wind will ease in the evening.
Saturday night will start mainly dry with clear spells and showers. Cloudy conditions with rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas by morning, falling as sleet and snow initially. Temperatures will fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees early in the evening with light west to southwest winds. There'll be frost and ice on untreated surfaces.
Crews are working to restore power after outages in Inishowen, Fanad and west Donegal on Friday nght
