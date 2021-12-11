WEATHER: A mostly wet but milder day ahead

Rossnowlagh sky - Picture: Karen Skelly
A dull and misty start to Saturday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy and persistent at times. The rain will become lighter and patchier through the afternoon with drier and clearer conditions developing in the evening.
Milder than recently with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
The rain will clear southeastwards early leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells and just a few passing showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds allowing mist and hill fog to form.
The council is warning that delays are expected and is asking motorists to allow extra time for any planned journeys
