Sunday will be cloudy and mostly dry in Donegal

Sunday will be mostly cloudy but it will be dry in most places.
Met Éireann says there will just be a little drizzle at times, mainly in western coastal parts.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh and gusty though in western parts.
