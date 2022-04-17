Sunny spells and showers in Met Éireann weather forecast for the week ahead

The country is in for some mixed weather early next week, according to Met Éireann.

In Met Éireann's forecast for Easter Sunday, they say: "Rain in the morning will clear to showers in the afternoon on Easter Sunday, some showers heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Southerly winds will become fresh westerly as the rain clears."

YOU CAN SEE THEIR FULL FORECAST FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK BELOW:

Monday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to begin Monday morning. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest with possible hail. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in breezy westerly winds.

Monday Night: The showers will persist into the evening but will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Clearer and drier weather will develop in the east of the country and it will be another cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees with a westerly breeze.

Tuesday: A bright and sunny start but showers will develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. A milder day with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and the winds will generally stay light. Clear skies overnight will allow for overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.

Wednesday: Some uncertainty in the forecast, but there will likely be light outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in from the west but largely in eastern parts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the western half of the country with the possibility of more persistent falls of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern and southern coasts in moderate southeasterly winds.

Further Outlook: Current indications suggest that there will be sunny spells and showers for Friday and the weekend but with good dry periods too. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 12 to 15 degrees.