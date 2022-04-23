The highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees
Dry and mild weather set to continue over the weekend
The dry and mild weather of recent days looks set to continue over the weekend.
Saturday will be generally dry and bright with long spells of sunshine and just the chance of a few light showers.
The highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeast breeze.
Saturday night will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells and patchy cloud. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate northeast winds.
It also looks set to be another predominantly dry day on Sunday with lengthy spells of spring sunshine and just the chance of a few stray showers. Top temperatures generally ranging 13 to 16 degrees.
