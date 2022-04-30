Search

30 Apr 2022

May Bank Holiday weekend Donegal weather prospects are on the cloudy side

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle expected

May Bank Holiday weekend Donegal weather prospects are on the cloudy side

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 7:30 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

After a really nice day yesterday, Met Éireann say that today will be a cloudy or overcast day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, persistent and heavy in places, especially in the west.

And with it being a Bank Holiday both here in the North, traffic volumes on Donegal roads will be high. 

Highest temperatures are expected to range between 10 to 12 degrees, with mostly moderate or fresh southwest winds, stronger near the northwest coast.

For those prone to hay fever the pollen count will be low today, but moderate tomorrow.

Later the state forecasters say that there will be a few clear spells at first in the east, but cloud will increase with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west overnight.

There will be light variable winds or calm conditions at first, freshening from the southwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in eastern parts early on.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle.

It will be misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate, locally fresh, southwest winds will become light westerly, Met Éireann have forecast.

Sunday will be much like Saturday but with the prospect of some sunnier climes in the north as evening approaches.

Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media