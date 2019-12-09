A team from Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair to debate the issues of the day in Gael Linn grand final next year

At the Regional Finals of Comórtas Díospóireachta Uí Chadhain 2020, held in the D Hotel, Drogheda recently the senior debating team from Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair were delighted to be one of two teams chosen to advance to the All-Ireland finals which will take place on 22 Januery 2020, most likely to be held in Galway.

A lively debate in the senior section of the competition took place between teams from Coláiste Eoin, Dublin, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dungiven, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair and Meánscoil Gharman, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, 'Tá todhchaí gheal roimh an Aontas Eorpach' (The European Union has a bright future) was the motion down for debate and as was expected Brexit was mentioned once or twice.

It was later announced by the adjudicators that the two teams who would join two other teams from Connacht and Munster in the All-Ireland senior final were Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair and Coláiste Eoin from Dublin.

Recognising the high standard of debating achieved by all the participants, Gael Linn presented awards to each speaker on the night.

This annual debating competition, Comórtas Uí Chadhain, is organised by Gael Linn for gaelcholáistí and gaeltacht second level schools nationwide, and almost 50 teams have taken part since the beginning of the school year.