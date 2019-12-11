A fantastic line-up for Gaoth Dobhair's hit summer festival announced and fans of the event are certain not be disappointed

Contact
Tickets have just gone on sale for 'SULT' a two-day annual outdoor music festival and the line-up of guests for the 2020 affair will certainly not disappoint.
The event takes place in Gaoth Dobhair, on an annual basis, during the hot summer months. People travel from across Ireland and further afield to attend the festival.
This year the festival takes place on July 10 and 11.
The committee recently posted their spectacular 2020 line-up on social media and some of the guests that will take to the stage, this year, are Hudson Taylor, Aslan, Jenny Greene, John Gibbons, Marck Mc Cabe, Kila, The Humble Earthworms and Michael Maloney and many more.
Community orientated
The main objective of the committee is to 'give back to the community' by pooling their collective skill sets to organise and deliver an annual music festival.
One of the winning attributes that the festival encompasses is that it will be held in Magheragallon - an expansive area which hugs the stunning coastline of the area. The festival continues to grow year-on-year thanks to the hard work of the voluntary committee.
Profits from the festival will be reinvested in local community projects.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'OTHER FAMILY': Shane's Buncrana senior men's teammates were a source of strength throughout his illness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.