A fantastic line-up for Gaoth Dobhair's hit summer festival announced and fans of the event are certain not be disappointed

Tickets have just gone on sale for 'SULT' a two-day annual outdoor music festival and the line-up of guests for the 2020 affair will certainly not disappoint.

The event takes place in Gaoth Dobhair, on an annual basis, during the hot summer months. People travel from across Ireland and further afield to attend the festival.

This year the festival takes place on July 10 and 11.

The committee recently posted their spectacular 2020 line-up on social media and some of the guests that will take to the stage, this year, are Hudson Taylor, Aslan, Jenny Greene, John Gibbons, Marck Mc Cabe, Kila, The Humble Earthworms and Michael Maloney and many more.

Community orientated

The main objective of the committee is to 'give back to the community' by pooling their collective skill sets to organise and deliver an annual music festival.

One of the winning attributes that the festival encompasses is that it will be held in Magheragallon - an expansive area which hugs the stunning coastline of the area. The festival continues to grow year-on-year thanks to the hard work of the voluntary committee.

Profits from the festival will be reinvested in local community projects.