Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A fantastic line-up for Gaoth Dobhair's hit summer festival announced and fans of the event are certain not be disappointed

Hudson Taylor, Aslan, Jenny Greene, Michael Maloney, Mark McCabe and more to be announced

A fantastic line-up for Gaoth Dobhair's hit summer festival announced and fans of the event are certain not be disappointed

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Tickets have just gone on sale for 'SULT' a two-day annual outdoor music festival and the line-up of guests for the 2020 affair will certainly not disappoint. 

The event takes place in Gaoth Dobhair, on an annual basis, during the hot summer months. People travel from across Ireland and further afield to attend the festival.  

This year the festival takes place on July 10 and 11. 
The committee recently posted their spectacular 2020 line-up on social media and some of the guests that will take to the stage, this year, are Hudson Taylor, Aslan, Jenny Greene, John Gibbons, Marck Mc Cabe, Kila, The Humble Earthworms and Michael Maloney and many more. 

Community orientated
The main objective of the committee is to 'give back to the community' by pooling their collective skill sets to organise and deliver an annual music festival.
One of the winning attributes that the festival encompasses is that it will be held in Magheragallon - an expansive area which hugs the stunning coastline of the area. The festival continues to grow year-on-year thanks to the hard work of the voluntary committee.
Profits from the festival will be reinvested in local community projects.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie