Eileen McGinley a Crolly native passes away in Scotland

The death occurred at The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 4 of Mrs Eileen McGinley.

Eileen [née Walsh] was originally from Ardveen, Crolly.

She was married to Peter McGinley, who was originally from Glasserchoo and he predeceased her. Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow on Tuesday December 17 at 9.30pm and was later cremated at Linn Crematorium.

She is survived by her family, extended family and her wide circle of friends.