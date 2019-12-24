Donegal communities raise over €10,000 for the homeless in the true spirit of Christmas

People from across the county have raised €10,050 for the homeless in Dublin.

Vans stocked with nappies, baby wipes, baby foot, non-perishable food items and many other items will also hugely benefit the Brother Kevin Capuchin Homeless Centre.

This is the second year that the people of Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, surrounding environs and people across the county sent vital funds and supplies to the capital.