Huge efforts to raise money for the homeless across Donegal

A fundraiser to raise money for the homeless has exceeded €2,000.00.
John O’Donnell Cotter is delighted to announce that the Marianne Ashcroft online Fundraiser had reached €853, last week and an evening in Hudaí Beags raised €1062.20.
Around €2,000 has been raised by the organisers.
John said: “Thank you to everyone that supported both online and on the night.”
