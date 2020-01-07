A small sum of cash and some items were taken during burglary which occurred at Annagry takeaway

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary which took place at takeaway in Annagry on Monday, January 6.

The incident took place between the hours of 1.45am and 2am.

Entry was gained to the takeaway via a small window to the rear of the building and a small quantity of goods were stolen from the premises.

A small sum of cash was also taken.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to call gardaí at Milford on 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.