One Donegal hairdresser gets a taste of the highs and lows of the iconic Errigal mountain

I think most of you are happy with your hair today, having most of the festivities behind you so I’m going to tell you of my excursion to Errigal on the Sunday, December 29.

The plan was to climb Errigal, book in to the hostel and go the gig in the Amharclann theatre in Bunbeg.

Bundoran

We set off from Bundoran at 9.30am with sandwiches, tea, coffee and a little Whisky.

Donnchadh the husband and myself met the other four Bundoran men at the car park at eleven o' clock, all in great spirits. I am not a real fan of going upwards, in any shape or form but too late now.

I had the snow trousers and the snow jacket on ready for an avalanche, the lads were ready for action. Without going in to great detail the lads flew up, that’s what it looked like from my perspective.

New balance trainers

I was beside a guy with his tight jeans and new balance trainers, all of which were deep in the bog, Yes! Bog. No one told me I was going to be walking in a bog. The first quarter of the journey up Errigal is bog, and at this time of the year wet and cold bog. I myself had to sympathise with my friend in the tight jeans, as bad as I was feeling he had to be worse.

Turn back

I continued to where there was rock under my feet, delighted, thinking I had made it, not the case.

The wind had got mightier and the small stream flowing along the path was not making me feel any way confident. I decided to turn back.

It was the best feeling ever, as I know not only do I not like going up, I don’t like going down.

I took a big tumble on the way down, lots of brown water all over my fancy new jacket. I wore it like a scar.

Proud. I arrived down at the car park, delighted with myself that my body was fully intact and a very much in awe of the mountain and my fellow mountaineers. At the bottom was Eamon Ryan (leader of the Green Party). Good man Eamon.

Hugely rewarding

The rest of the group found the whole climb challenging but very rewarding. Near the top the rest of the group took shelter. Believe it or not some of the lads had turkey sandwiches and home-made Christmas pudding. Class! Everyone felt privileged to have this on our doorstep.

The rest of the day was amazing. We called into An Chuirt Hotel, sat in fabulous sofas and had a couple of hot whiskies. Heavenly, no doubt about it.

Scoil Gheimhridh

Little did I know but there is a festival going on at this time of the year called Scoil Gheimhridh, an Irish music festival. Young and old, Irish traditional musicians from all over the world. The gig was Julie Fowles and Zoe Conway with others on stage. Outstanding!

We stayed in Dunlewy Hostel. We liked it very much. The view is magnificent. From every room in the hostel we could hear trad music.

All in all I would highly recommend anyone to experience Errigal and Gaoth Dobhair.