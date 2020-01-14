An event which aims to bring together those with an interest in protecting their local beaches, seas and marine life to be held in February

Contact
A Clean Coasts Roadshow is scheduled for February 15 at 11am in the Annagry Community Hall.
This event will be hosted by the Annagry Clean Coasts group and supported by An Taisce.
This is a free event for coastal communities which aims to bring together all those with an
interest in protecting their local beaches, seas and marine life.
The roadshow will be a mix of talks and workshops covering topics such as biodiversity, dune systems, marine litter, wildlife, sustainable developments, work by local groups and organisations.
