Upgrade works carried out on public convenience on Donegal Island

Glenties Municipal District has heard that upgrade works at the Arranmore public conveniences were completed before Christmas.

The Glenties Municipal District meeting was held in Dungloe today, Tuesday.

The coastal officer for Donegal County Council, David Friel, said the works included new tiling, toilets, electrical upgrading, fittings and fixtures repaired/replaced and some landscaping.

He said the the facility has greatly benefitted from this investment.