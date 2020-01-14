Donegal County Council carry out work at one of the county's most scenic beaches

Contact
Pathway to Port Arthur beach
Donegal County Council was awarded FLAG funding from Board Iascaigh Mhara allowing upgrade works in the Glenties Munisipal District which was completed in late December 2019.
Repair work to the beach access at Port Arthur was completed after it had fallen in to disrepair and become unsafe.
New timbers were installed, the rock armour redeployed and dune stabilising introduced.
