Choir keeps hitting all the high notes and lines up for yet another award

Contact
The ‘Ceol le Chéile’ Donegal Intergenerational Choir has, once again, been awarded huge recognition for their exceptional talent.
In November, the choir scooped the 'Age Friendly Active & Healthy Aging Award' for their successful efforts in bringing generations together through music.
The choir also won the choir Bealtaine Flagship for 2020, and have been shortlisted for the All-Ireland community and Council Awards on February 15.
The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh congratulated the choir on their recent recognition at the Glenties Municipal District meeting on Tuesday.
Cllr Ó'Fearraigh has always been high in his praise of the choir and said that he has heard them on a number of occasions.
"I would highly recommend this choir. I have heard them on a number of occasions and I cannot recommend them highly enough," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Launching The Discover Bundoran 2020 BrochuFrom left: David Leonard Failte Ireland, John O Connell chairman Discover Bundoran, Barney Mc Laughlin Head of Tourism and Shane Smyth, Tourism Officer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.