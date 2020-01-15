Choir keeps hitting all the high notes and lines up for yet another award

The ‘Ceol le Chéile’ Donegal Intergenerational Choir has, once again, been awarded huge recognition for their exceptional talent.

In November, the choir scooped the 'Age Friendly Active & Healthy Aging Award' for their successful efforts in bringing generations together through music.

The choir also won the choir Bealtaine Flagship for 2020, and have been shortlisted for the All-Ireland community and Council Awards on February 15.

The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh congratulated the choir on their recent recognition at the Glenties Municipal District meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Ó'Fearraigh has always been high in his praise of the choir and said that he has heard them on a number of occasions.

"I would highly recommend this choir. I have heard them on a number of occasions and I cannot recommend them highly enough," he said.