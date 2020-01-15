The students in the Rosses Community School are organising a health and wellbeing seminar which will be held on January 23 from 6 to 9pm in the Rosses Community School Gym.

The idea behind the event is to promote all facilities in the local Rosses area that promote positive health and wellbeing in January, as people resolve to lead better and healthier lives.

Healthy food

There will be lots of tables with people promoting different services. Healthy food options may be sampled during the course of the evening. There will be some interesting guest speakers at the event.

The event is open to all the community to come and see what is on offer to them, in their area, from GAA clubs, community groups and classes that are happening on a daily and weekly basis.

There will see demonstrations of classes such as circuits, yoga, pilates and kangoo those who attend may ask questions to garner more information about the classes on offer.

Health tests can also be undertaken, these will include blood pressure checks, heel scans to check for osteoporosis, and blood oxygen level checks.

There will also be talks on drug and alcohol usage and mental health related topics.

One of the young social innovators projects will be discussed. The project will focus on the theme of alcohol and the teenage brain. Their research revealed that if teenagers are part of a community or club the chances of their being interested in alcohol decreases.

A spokesperson at the school said: "We hope that the event will encourage people of all ages to join clubs and organisations as it is proven to enhance mental health and physical health."